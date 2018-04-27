You are here
Working adults short of critical illness insurance cover, says LIA
People here have policies that would meet just 20% of their needs if such illnesses occur, leaving a large gap of 80%
Singapore
WORKING adults are strikingly short of insurance coverage to meet their needs if critical illness strikes, according to a study.
It found that people here have policies that would meet just 20 per cent or so of their needs if such illnesses
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg