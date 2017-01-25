You are here
World's largest private bank expects euro rally by mid-2017
UBS wealth arm sees the euro hitting US$1.15 in the next six months
London
AT A time when some investors are questioning the future of the euro, the world's largest manager of money for the wealthy is advising clients to bet on a rally.
UBS Wealth Management recommends buying the European currency as it sees it being undervalued against the dollar
