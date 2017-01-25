You are here

World's largest private bank expects euro rally by mid-2017

UBS wealth arm sees the euro hitting US$1.15 in the next six months
UBS Wealth Management recommends buying the European currency as it sees it being undervalued against the dollar and because of faster euro-area inflation. The euro has gained 2 per cent this year to around US$1.07, after slumping more than 20 per cent in the past three years against the dollar.
AT A time when some investors are questioning the future of the euro, the world's largest manager of money for the wealthy is advising clients to bet on a rally.

UBS Wealth Management recommends buying the European currency as it sees it being undervalued against the dollar

