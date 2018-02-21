You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Yen surge ends US$353b insurer's wait to buy US bonds

Wed, Feb 21, 2018 - 3:35 PM

2018-02-19T014808Z_860913025_RC1F11C13050_RTRMADP_3_GLOBAL-MARKETS.JPG
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance is boosting purchases of unhedged US debt, encouraged by the yen's strong start to 2018 and rising yields.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance is boosting purchases of unhedged US debt, encouraged by the yen's strong start to 2018 and rising yields.

"The time for unhedged buying has finally come," Shinji Inoue, a manager of investment planning department at Meiji Yasuda, which oversaw the equivalent of US$353 billion in total assets as of December, said in an interview.

"We were at our wit's end until the third quarter with a sheer lack of volatility. I'm glad we've endured. The environment now is easier to invest in foreign bonds."

The recent advance in US yields is boosting their appeal for Japanese insurers by providing some cushion against rising hedging costs. The 10-year Treasury yield hit a four-year high of 2.94 per cent last week and Goldman Sachs Asset Management predicts a rise to as high as 3.5 per cent in six months as the market prices in a steeper pace of Federal Reserve tightening.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Japanese life insurance companies bought a net 1.05 trillion yen (S$12.92 billion) in overseas debt last month, the most since August 2016, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

The yen climbed to 105.55 per US dollar last week, its highest level since November 2016, as a global stock rout spurred demand for haven assets. It traded 0.4 per cent weaker at 107.73 as of 3.45pm in Tokyo, with its 4.6 per cent rise this year being the biggest among major currencies.

Meiji Yasuda started adding to such holdings in late January, just as the dollar-yen broke below the 110-level for the first time in four months, according to Mr Inoue.

Of its around 5 trillion yen in outstanding foreign-bond holdings as of December, the proportion of hedged and unhedged securities was about equal.

The insurer plans to spend "a couple of 100 billions of yen" more buying unhedged US dollar bonds, Mr Inoue said.

While there's a "good chance" of a drop in the US dollar-yen to 105, Inoue said he doesn't expect it to fall below 100. The insurer continues to see a "moderate uptrend" for the pair in the year starting April 1.

US debt continues to be the focus for Meiji Yasuda. It is mostly buying Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed debt with maturities around five years, while also investing in US credit products, Inoue said.

The 10-year yield's rise toward 3 per cent has drawn the insurer back to Treasuries after it held off purchases between April and December.

"We saw the 10-year yield below 2.5 per cent as too low" taking hedging costs into consideration, he said.

"Yields around 2.7 to 2.8 per cent are fine. US yields are considerably higher than those of other major countries, which is attractive. We don't plan to change our view."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

UOB's discretionary portfolio management AUM tripled in 2017

India's federal police arrest sixth bank official in US$1.8b fraud case

Fullerton's Shanghai unit launches first private fund in China

South Korea's cryptocurrency industry welcomes regulator's dramatic change of heart

Indonesian rupiah-denominated debt to qualify for Bloomberg's Global Aggregate Index

Deutsche Boerse posts rise in net profit despite weak markets

Editor's Choice

BT_20180221_YMMANPOWER21_3317429.jpg
Feb 21, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Status quo on foreign manpower rules a let-down for businesses

BT_20180221_LSBONDS21_3317660.jpg
Feb 21, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Infrastructure bond financing could turbo-charge Singapore debt market

BT_20180221_JAWEATLH_3317631.jpg
Feb 21, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Buyer's stamp duty hike better than wealth taxes

Most Read

1 Singapore Budget 2018: Top marginal buyer's stamp duty for residential properties up to 4% from 3%
2 Singapore Budget 2018: GST to be hiked to 9% in "earlier" part of 2021-2025 period
3 Singapore Budget 2018: SG Bonus 'hongbao' of S$100, S$200 or S$300 for all citizens aged 21 and above, depending on income
4 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, SGX, Sembcorp Industries, IndoAgri
5 StarHub CEO buys S$518,000 worth of shares as stock falls to 6-month low
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cushman.jpg
Feb 21, 2018
Real Estate

Residential site at Guillemard Road/Jalan Molek up for sale by tender at indicative price of S$99m

Feb 21, 2018
Real Estate

Pomex Court in Joo Chiat up for en bloc sale with S$37m minimum price

323847887_0-13.jpg
Feb 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB's discretionary portfolio management AUM tripled in 2017

2018-02-21T004405Z_1539541483_RC1E046DF1F0_RTRMADP_3_TRADE-TPP.JPG
Feb 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Final version of Trans-Pacific trade deal released, rules pushed by US on ice

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening