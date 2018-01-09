You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Yuan erases gains as central bank adviser eyes rate of 6.6 against US dollar

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 3:35 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's yuan rose on Monday morning after the central bank set a stronger midpoint setting but the gains were erased in the afternoon as the market weighed comments by an adviser to the People's Bank of China on the currency's longer-term level.

Sheng Songcheng said over the weekend that the yuan had strengthened recently on the back of US dollar weakness and rising interest rates in China's financial markets, but these factors would recede, and the yuan will likely stabilize to around 6.6 against the greenback in the longer-term.

Prior to market opening on Monday, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4832 per US dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4915.

In the spot market, the yuan rose to as much as 6.4760 against the US dollar, before pulling back to 6.4869 at 0700 GMT.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The yuan rose against the US dollar in each of the past four weeks, aided by China's solid economic data and tighter liquidity in the onshore market.

China's benchmark 10-year government bond yield hovers near 4 per cent, compared with 2.478 per cent for the 10-year US Treasuries.

As capital outflow fears recede, China's foreign exchange reserves rose for 11 months in a row to their highest level in more than a year in December, blowing past economists'estimates.

"Going onwards, the steady FX reserves and RMB outlook would warrant China's policy to open up onshore financial markets and encourage more capital inflow," wrote Ken Cheung Kin Tai, an analyst at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

There are already signs of Beijing loosing grip on capital controls while accelerating yuan globalisation.

The PBOC said on Friday it would encourage companies to use the yuan in cross-border transactions and facilitate foreign investors' use of the currency in direct investments in China.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 96.07, flat with the previous day's 96.07.

The global US dollar index rose to 92.127 from the previous close of 91.949.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6195, 2.06 per cent away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Allianz to invest US$59m in digital US healthcare provider

US bank gains from tax law start with red ink

Hong Kong IPO said to be 1,500 times oversubscribed in frenzy

UBS in talks to buy majority stake in China securities joint venture

South Korea inspects 6 banks over clients' virtual currency accounts

US dollar clings above 3-1/2-months lows; loonie stands tall

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
4 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
5 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6wwha3ag2jm192it5n19.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

india.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago

BP_NOBLE_080118_55.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group puts final amount from sale of US gas and power unit at US$168m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening