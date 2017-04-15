You are here

Home > Brunch

Oh Brother, Big Data

It’s 2017. Corporations say they’re using data analytics to improve society. Or is it 1984?
Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 05:50
by
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BT_20170415_COVER15_2840760.jpg
DESIGN: PRADIP KUMAR SIKDAR PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170415_JLDATA_BY_2840854.jpg
DESIGN: PRADIP KUMAR SIKDAR PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170415_JLDATA_ICON2_2840792.jpg
"You have safe, and you have 'creepy', where it's easy to say 'ok' or 'cannot'. And the truth of what we have to deal with lies with the nuances in the middle." - Lam Chee Kin, group head of compliance at DBS

BT_20170415_JLDATAUIO1_2839508.jpg
Grab's data also yields surprises, such as the fact that many part-time drivers are not chasing incentives. "They'll say, 'I'm doing this for fun. My wife wants me out of the house'," quips Lye Kong-Wei, head of data science at Grab.
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170415_JLDATAUIO1_2839508.jpg
"Nowadays, what the KGB would have gotten out from torture, we reveal it on Facebook. Have you tried to live without Google for a week? So, embrace it." - Andreas Weigend, director, Social Data Lab

WALLS are popular these days, and Andreas Weigend knows all about them. In 1949, the East German's father was thrown into jail by the government on suspicions of being an American spy - likely because he spoke English. After the Berlin Wall collapsed, Mr Weigend asked for a copy of his father's

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening