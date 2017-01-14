You are here
Singapore: Throw-Away Nation
The disposable age, along with increasing affluence, is resulting in a rising tide of waste generated in Singapore.
SINCE domestic helper Cherryann-Lynn Santos, 36, started working for a family in Singapore nine years ago, she has been "shopping" at the dumpster at her condominium in the east for gifts to send home for Christmas. "We find clothes and shoes that are still brand-new because they still have
