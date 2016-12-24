You are here
The gifts of Christmas past and present
Christmas, schmistmas, you say? The longstanding tradition of giving (or rather, buying... ) Presents for loved ones near and far is, fortunately for retailers, very much intact
SO this is Christmas. And what have we done? Blitzed through a sleighful of wrapping paper, ribbons and cash, is what. Goodwill towards mankind usually reaches an orgasmic crescendo of ka-chings around this time of the year.
Even so, the modern festive season is universes apart from the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg