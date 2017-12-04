2 Blumont executive directors resign

BLUMONT Group announced that two of its executive directors - Ng Kim Huatt and Alan Chin Yu - have resigned with effect from Monday.

The resignations leave Blumont with three individuals on its board of directors with Calvin Lim Huan Kim as Blumont's lead independent director while Tan Gim Kang, Arran and Aris Muhammad Rizal remain as independent non-executive directors.

The company will announce the appointment of its new executive director or directors in due course, Blumont said in an after-market filing with the Singapore Exchange.

Its shares were last traded on Friday at S$0.001.