You are here
3 Swiber-linked vessels of Norwegian ship lessor seized in Singapore
Action taken by syndicate of banks, including UOB, against RS Platou Finans unit over US$43.4m debt
Singapore
A NORWEGIAN ship lessor has been caught in the debt web of Swiber Holdings, with three of its vessels in Singapore arrested by a syndicate of banks.
Court documents obtained by The Business Times show that the anchor handling tug supply vessels Swiber Else-Marie, Swiber
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg