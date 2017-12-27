A year where small-cap risk paid off

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
IN A bull market, everyone is a genius. Nowhere is this truer than in the Singapore small-cap space, on which The Business Times has published a number of columns - from the serious to the frivolous.
Today, we evaluate the results of a couple of longer-term experiments. Of course, we came
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo