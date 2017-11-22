You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ACCA regional policy head Chiew Chun Wee gets board seat on global auditing standards body

Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 10:15 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

Chiew Chun Wee
The International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) has appointed the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants' (ACCA) regional head of policy for Asia-Pacific, Chiew Chun Wee, as a member of its board beginning Jan 1, 2018.
PHOTO: ACCA

THE International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) has appointed the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants' (ACCA) regional head of policy for Asia-Pacific, Chiew Chun Wee, as a member of its board beginning Jan 1, 2018.

Mr Chiew will serve on the auditing standard organisation's board for an initial three-year period.

In a statement, Mr Chiew said that he was "keen to make sure the voice of the profession in my part of the world is heard, notably the many smaller-medium firms that are often faced with different opportunities and challenges in their practice".

Arnold Schilder, IAASB's chairman, said: "The IAASB's standard setting activities will benefit greatly from Chun Wee's knowledge and insights as well as his access to the extensive network of ACCA members throughout the globe, and Asia-Pacific stakeholders in particular."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"He is especially well positioned to represent the views of small to medium-sized practitioners as the IAASB considers how the standards might be scaled for Small to Medium Sized Entities audits," Prof Schilder added.

Helen Brand, ACCA's chief executive, said: "Apart from audit practitioners, ACCA's membership comprises representatives from the full spectrum of participants in the global economy, and we certainly intend for Chun Wee to bring those diverse perspectives into IAASB's standard-setting process."

ACCA said in a statement that Mr Chiew supports its advocacy and policy work across Australia, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Mekong region and Singapore.

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow

BT_20171121_JQNETS21BOX_3185707.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Nets invests S$30m to launch unified e-payments platform

Nov 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches inventory-backed bonds from Singapore

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
5 Mayfair Gardens sold en bloc to Oxley Holdings subsidiary for S$311 million
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

mas logo.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

star2.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 21, 2017
SME

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Nov 21, 2017
Transport

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening