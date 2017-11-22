ACCA regional policy head Chiew Chun Wee gets board seat on global auditing standards body

The International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) has appointed the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants' (ACCA) regional head of policy for Asia-Pacific, Chiew Chun Wee, as a member of its board beginning Jan 1, 2018.

THE International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) has appointed the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants' (ACCA) regional head of policy for Asia-Pacific, Chiew Chun Wee, as a member of its board beginning Jan 1, 2018.

Mr Chiew will serve on the auditing standard organisation's board for an initial three-year period.

In a statement, Mr Chiew said that he was "keen to make sure the voice of the profession in my part of the world is heard, notably the many smaller-medium firms that are often faced with different opportunities and challenges in their practice".

Arnold Schilder, IAASB's chairman, said: "The IAASB's standard setting activities will benefit greatly from Chun Wee's knowledge and insights as well as his access to the extensive network of ACCA members throughout the globe, and Asia-Pacific stakeholders in particular."

"He is especially well positioned to represent the views of small to medium-sized practitioners as the IAASB considers how the standards might be scaled for Small to Medium Sized Entities audits," Prof Schilder added.

Helen Brand, ACCA's chief executive, said: "Apart from audit practitioners, ACCA's membership comprises representatives from the full spectrum of participants in the global economy, and we certainly intend for Chun Wee to bring those diverse perspectives into IAASB's standard-setting process."

ACCA said in a statement that Mr Chiew supports its advocacy and policy work across Australia, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Mekong region and Singapore.