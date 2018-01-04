Acra instructs Oriental Group to hold AGM, prepare financial statements

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
STEEL trader and manufacturer Oriental Group's judicial manager said that the company has received instructions from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) to take immediate action to hold its annual general meeting.
In an exchange filing on Thursday, the judicial manager also said that the company has also been given a Feb 28 deadline to present its financial statements up to Dec 31, 2016.
