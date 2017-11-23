Acromec warns of further losses for FY2017

ACROMEC Limited flagged on Wednesday that it is expected to incur further losses in fiscal 2017, following the reported losses for the half year ended March 31.

This was mainly attributable to cost overruns on the group's major projects, it said.

The group is finalising the results for fiscal 2017. Further details of its financial performance will be disclosed when it announces its unaudited financial results for fiscal 2017 on or before Nov 29.