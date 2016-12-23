Advertisers give BT website thumbs up - again

Almost 73 per cent were manager-level decision makers and above, with 47 per cent from the most senior ranks.

FOR the second consecutive year, The Business Times' website is the top local business & finance choice for advertisers and marketers in Singapore.

This is based on the recent Digital Media of the Year survey by trade magazine Marketing. It polled advertisers and marketers for their preferred websites when they plan their digital media campaigns.

As many as 900 industry professionals took part in the survey, which included decision makers and director-level marketers who were well represented.

Of client-advertiser respondents, almost 73 per cent were manager-level decision makers and above, with 47 per cent from the most senior ranks.

Advertisers across sectors were polled, such as major banks; fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies; property and construction; information technology and telecommunications firms; and travel and tourism companies.

Other websites by media organisation Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and its wholly owned subsidiary SPH Magazines also did equally well.

In the Local News and Current Affairs category, The Straits Times' website came in first while AsiaOne came in third.

In the Women's category, SPH Magazines' herworldPLUS and Cleo came in first and third respectively. Young Parents was tops in the Parenting category.

SgCarMart and print magazine Torque's website by SPH Magazines were in first and second place respectively in the Motor Vehicles category.

The Peak and Men's Health came in as runner-ups in the Luxury and Men categories.

Julian Tan, executive vice-president of SPH's digital division, said: "Having many of our online properties ranked highly in their respective categories of the survey is a strong signal to us that we are well-regarded by decision-makers and industry professionals.

"This is proof that our media offerings have allowed advertisers and clients to achieve concrete and effective results. We are spurred on to continuously innovate and offer more fresh solutions to advertisers and clients."

Low Yew Seng, SPH Magazines chief executive officer, said: "We are honoured to receive this vote of confidence from industry professionals and decision makers. This is a resounding affirmation of our abilities to reach consumers across multiple touch points on the strengths of our ubiquitous magazine brands. We will continue to work with our advertisers to develop robust, 360 marketing solutions and innovate on new channels to reach consumers anytime, anywhere."