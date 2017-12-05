You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alliance Mineral receives all payments from Burwill under share placement exercise

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 3:23 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

kyalliance5.JPG
Alliance said that the additional money will help fund the first shipment of lithium concentrate from its Bald Hill mine project, where it has partnered Australia-listed Tawana Resources in a joint venture.
PHOTO: ALLIANCE MINERAL ASSETS

ALLIANCE Mineral Assets announced on Dec 5 it has received all payments from Hong Kong-listed Burwill Commodity under a share placement exercise, which concluded with the fourth and final tranche on Nov 7.

Alliance said that the additional money will help fund the first shipment of lithium concentrate from its Bald Hill mine project, where it has partnered Australia-listed Tawana Resources in a joint venture.

Catalist-listed Alliance said in early October it was placing A$19.575 million (S$20.8 million) of shares to Burwill Commodity as its auditor flagged uncertainty about its ability to operate as a going concern if it is unable to raise more funds.

Burwill bought the shares in four tranches, with the subscription price representing discounts of up to 10 per cent of the stock's volume weighted average price of 29.72 Singapore cents on Sept 29.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the initial terms, the fourth tranche was to have been completed by Dec 31, 2017; the schedule was later accelerated as part of a few amendments Alliance announced in end-October.

Burwill - which is also Alliance's customer - has agreed to buy the 6 per cent Li2O concentrate over the first two years of production from the mine at a price of US$880 per tonne.

Alliance's chief executive Tjandra Pramoko said that construction on the Bald Hill mine project was progressing on schedule, and the miner was on target to produce the first shipment of lithium concentrate in the first quarter of 2018.

The company's shares were trading at 32.5 Singapore cents as at 3.03pm, down by three Singapore cents or 8.45 per cent.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

pavilion.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Two Airbnb hosts in Singapore charged over illegal home-sharing in first case under new laws

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening