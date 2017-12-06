You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alliance Mineral's substantial shareholder's shares seized

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 8:48 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

AUSTRALIAN miner Alliance Mineral Assets on Tuesday night said the company was made aware that a writ of seizure and sale dated Nov 23, 2017 has been issued by Singapore's High Court.

Some 40,029,786 Alliance Mineral shares belonging to substantial shareholder Living Waters Mining Australia (LWMA) were seized. LWMA is a private company wholly owned by Alliance Mineral's chief executive Tjandra Adi Pramoko, and his wife, executive director Simone Suen Sze Man.

The seizure is, however, limited to LWMA or Mr Tjandra satisfying payment of about S$5.48 million to Grande Pacific. This amount includes S$5.46 million pursuant to the settlement agreement between the parties, being the difference between the strike price of S$0.50 per share and the volume weighted average price of S$0.3815 per share.

In a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday, Alliance said that it understands from LWMA's legal counsel that only the number of seized shares required to satisfy the debt will be sold. The actual number of seized shares sold will be determined based on the prevailing market price of the firm's shares at the time of the sale. Any remaining unsold seized shares will be transferred back to LWMA.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Additionally, a further 46,074,788 shares in Alliance Mineral held by LWMA continue to be frozen as security for the sum payable.

"The payment of the debt through the sale of the seized shares is expected to satisfy the sum payable," Alliance Mineral said.

It added that once this has been fully paid, the injunction over the frozen shares is expected to be discharged.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

dw-amazonprime-171206.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Consumer

Amazon to launch Prime membership for Singapore, ends free shipping for non-members

JK_generics6.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist

Dec 6, 2017
Companies & Markets

Q & M Dental offers S$500m multicurrency debt issuance programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening