Allied Tech CEO resigns; new appointments made

Singapore
ALLIED Technologies announced after trading hours on Wednesday that its chief executive and group managing director Hsu Ching Yuh has resigned to pursue his own interests, amid a slew of management changes in the company.
His effective cessation date will be on Dec 29,
