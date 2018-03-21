Alpha Energy buying additional 29.3% stake in Alaskan oil field

ALPHA Energy is buying an additional 29.3 per cent stake in the Mustang oil field in Alaska from investment holding companies TP Alaska, a subsidiary of Thyssen Petroleum, and Neo Alaska Venture.

In exchange, the sellers will receive a 38.2 per cent stake in Alpha Energy.

The deal is valued at S$17.1 million, based on the consideration of 219.7 million new Alpha Energy shares issued at 7.79 Singapore cents per share.

The issue price represents an 8.35 per cent discount to Alpha Energy's last closing price of 8.5 Singapore cents.

Alpha Energy holds a 47.3 per cent stake in the Mustang field. Upon completion of this proposed acquisition, the company will hold 76.6 per cent working interest.

The company said that the acquisition will allow it to consolidate its working interest in the Mustang field into a controlling block. This will drive the Mustang project forward and increase the ability of the group to raise funds, better manage strategy and operations, as well as engage local regulators and stakeholders more effectively.