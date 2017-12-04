You are here
TOPLINE
Always on the lookout for the next big thing
JK Tech Group is expanding quickly into the Asean region and moving up the value chain.
KNOWING when to hold on and when to move on.
That's the philosophy that the chairman of JK Tech Group Lennon Tan, 49, lives by when doing business in Singapore or China.
"China, in the early 2000, was going through phenomenal growth. That was when I felt, to a certain extent, that
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg