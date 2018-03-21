You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Anwell Technologies' chairman resigns

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 9:08 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

ANWELL Technologies, which is under judicial management, announced after trading hours on Wednesday that its executive director and chairman Ling Yew Kong has stepped down from his position due to personal commitments, effective March 8.

The company did not mention any replacement.

It also announced the appointment of his mother-in-law Linda Lim Geok Chee as non-executive director.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, the company said that based on the current state of affairs, the board believes that she is "able to perform her duties and responsibilities that are in line with her role within the group".

The Singapore High Court had on March 9 granted an application by the judicial managers of the company to discharge its judicial management order, and for the company to shut down its operations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Asiatravel.com Holdings requests for extension to hold AGM; enters into conditional share and warrant placement agreements

The Place Holdings announces new CEO

Tee International Limited proposes bonus issue of warrants

Kori Holdings unit awarded contracts for Circle Line and Thomson-East Coast Line worth S$13.5m

Olam disposes its 50% equity interest of joint venture company to Wilmar International unit

OUE Commercial Reit spruces up One Raffles Place Shopping Mall

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

BP_Noble Group_190318_26.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece

06590686.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Trading error erases US$3b from Taiwan oil heavyweight

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening