Anwell Technologies' chairman resigns

ANWELL Technologies, which is under judicial management, announced after trading hours on Wednesday that its executive director and chairman Ling Yew Kong has stepped down from his position due to personal commitments, effective March 8.

The company did not mention any replacement.

It also announced the appointment of his mother-in-law Linda Lim Geok Chee as non-executive director.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, the company said that based on the current state of affairs, the board believes that she is "able to perform her duties and responsibilities that are in line with her role within the group".

The Singapore High Court had on March 9 granted an application by the judicial managers of the company to discharge its judicial management order, and for the company to shut down its operations.