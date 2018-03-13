You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Anwell Technologies to wind up and delist from SGX

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 10:00 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Anwell Technologies on Monday said that the Singapore High Court had on March 9 granted an application by the judicial managers (JM) of the company to discharge its judicial management order (JMO), and for the company to shut down its operations.

In addition, Chee Yoh Chuang, and Abuthahir Abdul Gafoor of RSM Corporate Advisory, who were acting as JM of the company, will be released from their appointment, and be appointed joint liquidators of the firm instead.

In a filing to the Singapore bourse, the liquidators also said they will now prepare the necessary applications to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading to delist the company's shares.

Just last month, the JM of Anwell Technologies announced that there will not be any further extension of the JMO as they have "exhausted all means to try to achieve the objectives set out".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In November last year, Anwell Technologies' China subsidiary Dongguan Anwell Digital Machinery, and Dongguan Anwell's officers were found guilty of fraud and sentenced by the Chinese courts.

The officers include Dongguan Anwell's executive chairman and CEO Fan Kai Leung, executive director and chief financial officer Wu Wai Kin and group financial controller Kwong Chi Kit Victor.

RSM Corporate Advisory said that Dongguan Anwell was fined 200 million yuan (S$41 million), and had been ordered to repay the Economic & Trade Commission of Guangdong 150 million yuan, the Dongguan Finance Bureau 150 million yuan, and Dongguan Trust Co 700 million yuan.

It added that Fan had been sentenced to life imprisonment and a seizure of his personal assets of up to five million yuan, while Wu was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment and a fine of four million yuan. Kwong was also sentenced to 19 years' imprisonment, along with a fine of four million yuan.

Other officers also received fines and prison sentences, and the Dongguan Anwell officers have filed an appeal.

These sentences relate to an investigation by China's public security officials, first announced by Anwell Technologies in August 2013.

The counter has been suspended and last traded at S$0.09 apiece on Aug 13, 2013.

Companies & Markets

Sunright's half-year net profit rises 38% to S$3.27m

LifeBrandz unit proposes to buy Ramen Champion for S$4m

GSS Energy announces new dividend policy

JEP Holdings proposes share consolidation exercise

LTC Corporation offer 'fair and reasonable': independent adviser

Midas to investigate more undisclosed corporations within group following audit irregularities

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
4 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening