Apple developing own screens

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

APPLE Inc is developing its own MicroLED device displays and has made small numbers of the screens for testing, Bloomberg reported, in a move that could hurt Asian display suppliers to the US tech giant over the long-term.

MicroLED is a new display technology that has grabbed the attention of several tech firms. Screens using MicroLED are thinner, brighter, use less power and are more durable than the OLED displays that are increasingly being adopted for a variety of smart devices.

The new technology is however unproven and difficult to use, analysts say.

"It is not clear whether MicroLED will be better than the OLED displays Apple uses for its smartwatches. At this point, this seems to me that Apple wants to show off - it's more of 'look what we can do' rather than a realistic alternative," said Dongbu Securities analyst SR Kwon.

Apple is developing MicroLED screens at a secret plant in California in a project overseen by Lynn Youngs, who is in charge of iPhone and Apple Watch screen technology, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.Apple declined to comment. REUTERS

