Ascendas Hospitality Trust's Q3 DPS up 13%

ASCENDAS Hospitality Trust (A-H Trust) posted a 13.1 per cent jump in distribution per stapled security (DPS) to 1.64 Singapore cents for the third quarter ended ended Dec 31, 2016, from 1.45 Singapore cents a year ago.

This was after deducting income retained for working capital purposes.

Distributable income for the quarter grew 14.6 per cent to S$19.5 million mainly due to higher net property income and higher realised foreign-exchange gain.

Gross revenue expanded 8 per cent to S$59.2 million from S$54.8 million.

A-H Trust units closed one Singapore cent or 1.4 per cent higher at 72 Singapore cents on Thursday.