You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascendas Hospitality Trust's Q3 DPS up 13%

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 18:24
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

ASCENDAS Hospitality Trust (A-H Trust) posted a 13.1 per cent jump in distribution per stapled security (DPS) to 1.64 Singapore cents for the third quarter ended ended Dec 31, 2016, from 1.45 Singapore cents a year ago.

This was after deducting income retained for working capital purposes.

Distributable income for the quarter grew 14.6 per cent to S$19.5 million mainly due to higher net property income and higher realised foreign-exchange gain.

Gross revenue expanded 8 per cent to S$59.2 million from S$54.8 million.

A-H Trust units closed one Singapore cent or 1.4 per cent higher at 72 Singapore cents on Thursday.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening