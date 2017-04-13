You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Asia Wiring Systems sells stake in associated company

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 18:33
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

14-41209168 - 19_01_2017 - SINGAPORE SGX.jpg
In a Singapore Exchange filing, the company said it considers the disposal as an opportunity for the group to realise some returns from the investment.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

DECLOUT Limited's indirect subsidiary, Asia Wiring Systems (AWS), has entered into an agreement with Poh Teck Boon to sell the entire 40 per cent of issued and paid-up capital of AWS's associated company, AWS Distribution Phils Corp, for a consideration of S$2 million to Poh Teck Boon, an existing employee and director of certain AWS Group entities.

In a Singapore Exchange filing, the company said it considers the disposal as an opportunity for the group to realise some returns from the investment, particularly as the group does not have control over the operational and financial matters of AWS Distribution Phils Corp and has not received any dividends since the acquisition.

The consideration sum takes into account the latest book value of AWS's investment in AWS Distribution Phils Corp of approximately S$2 million as at Dec 31, 2016. AWS Distribution Phils Corp's unaudited net tangible asset value as at Dec 31, 2016, is approximately 303 million pesos (equivalent to about S$9.09 million).

As at Dec 31, 2016, AWS Distribution Phils Corp has an issued and paid-up share capital of three million pesos comprising three million ordinary shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The disposal is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated NTA and earnings per share of the group for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2017.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening