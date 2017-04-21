You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AsiaMedic to acquire LuyeEllium Healthcare for S$42.2 million

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 23:01
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

27-24668761 - 06_07_2012 - jkasia07.jpg
ASIAMEDIC has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with the shareholders of LuyeEllium Healthcare to acquire the company for S$42.2 million.
PHOTO: ASIAMEDIC

ASIAMEDIC has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with the shareholders of LuyeEllium Healthcare to acquire the company for S$42.2 million.

LuyeEllium provides hospital management services to hospitals in South Korea and China.

The consideration will be fulfilled via the issuance of 527.1 million new shares, at the issue price of eight Singapore cents per share.

Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, it will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the AsiaMedic.

AsiaMedic will be appointing an independent valuer to prepare a valuation report on LuyeEllium.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening