ASL Marine seeks to extend maturity date of its notes, amend interest rates payable

SHIPBUILDER and vessel charterer ASL Marine Holdings is seeking approval from note holders to extend the maturity date of its notes for three years, it said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Thursday.

SHIPBUILDER and vessel charterer ASL Marine Holdings is seeking approval from note holders to extend the maturity date of its notes for three years, it said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Thursday.

It is also seeking to amend interest rates payable as well as to introduce a call option and mandatory redemption event for the notes, allow for a form of security to be taken and amend certain financial covenants applicable to the notes, subject to the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation Statement, the filing said.