ASL Marine seeks to extend maturity date of its notes, amend interest rates payable

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 14:37
SHIPBUILDER and vessel charterer ASL Marine Holdings is seeking approval from note holders to extend the maturity date of its notes for three years, it said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Thursday.
It is also seeking to amend interest rates payable as well as to introduce a call option and mandatory redemption event for the notes, allow for a form of security to be taken and amend certain financial covenants applicable to the notes, subject to the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation Statement, the filing said.

