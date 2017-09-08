Aspen back in the black for Q2 on revenue surge

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
MALAYSIA-BASED property development group Aspen (Group) Holdings saw its second-quarter earnings reverse from the net loss a year ago.
Net profit for the company, listed on the Singapore Exchange, rocketed to RM13.4 million (S$4.28 million) from the previous year, the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal