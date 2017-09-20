You are here

ASTI enters term sheet to divest units to China-based firm

Group says the move will strengthen its balance sheet and enable it to explore other opportunities
Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

MAINBOARD-LISTED technology group ASTI Holdings has entered into a non-binding term sheet with China Fortune-Tech Capital Co (CFTC) to divest the STI Group, which it said would strengthen its balance sheet and enable it to explore other opportunities.

Negotiations are

