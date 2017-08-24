AusGroup JV secures A$165m extension contract for Darwin LNG project

AUSGROUP Limited said on Wednesday that AMJV, a joint venture between its subsidiary AGC Industries Pty Ltd and Meisei Industrial Co Ltd, has been awarded a A$165 million (S$177.6 million) extension contract for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project by JKC Australia LNG Pty Ltd.

The scope of work for the initial subcontract, awarded in 2014, has been extended to include further painting, surface protection, fireproofing and insulation works for the onshore facilities near Darwin, Northern Territory in Australia.

The Icthys LNG project is a joint venture between Inpex group companies, major partner Total, CPC Corporation Taiwan and the Australian subsidiaries of Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Kansai Electric Power, Jera and Toho Gas.