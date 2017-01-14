You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Australia startups turn to Silicon Valley as local investors shun risk

Investment for any promising Aussie innovation has been scarce
Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170114_OZINVEST14PYN9_2691315.jpg
The venture capital industry Down Under is still recovering from the global financial crisis, with investment activity about half of 2009 levels, OECD data shows.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sydney

FOR the cost of a Sydney home, Paul Evans would be able to market an electric-car engine that could help put Aussie innovation back on the map. In risk-averse Australia, most investors would prefer to buy a house.

The entrepreneur has been shunned by local venture capital

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening