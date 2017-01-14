You are here
Australia startups turn to Silicon Valley as local investors shun risk
Investment for any promising Aussie innovation has been scarce
Sydney
FOR the cost of a Sydney home, Paul Evans would be able to market an electric-car engine that could help put Aussie innovation back on the map. In risk-averse Australia, most investors would prefer to buy a house.
The entrepreneur has been shunned by local venture capital
