Awilco Drilling confirms US$425m rig-building award to Keppel O&M
The contract requires the yard group to complete the rig construction in 1Q 2021
AWILCO Drilling Plc has confirmed a US$425 million contract award to Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M) for the construction of a mid-water, harsh-environment semi-submersible drilling rig.
The contract awarded to the offshore and marine arm of Keppel Corporation
