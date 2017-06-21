You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Bangladesh energy producer Summit Power to list on SGX by 2018

Move will provide avenue for growth, heighten image of brand regionally and globally, says its managing director
Monday, June 19, 2017 - 05:50
by
juditht@sph.com.sg@JudithTanBT

BT_20170619_JUSUMMITE8CX_2940242.jpg
"Despite new entrants to the market, we are on track to meet our target of doubling generation capacity in Bangladesh in the next five years, with an awarded pipeline of 748 MW and a further strong and visible pipeline totalling over four GW," said Ms Khan.
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Singapore

BANGLADESH'S largest independent energy producer Summit Power Group is aiming to list on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) by next year, a move that will provide one of the avenues for its growth.

Said Summit Power International (SPI) managing director Ayesha Aziz Khan

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening