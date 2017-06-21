You are here
Bangladesh energy producer Summit Power to list on SGX by 2018
Move will provide avenue for growth, heighten image of brand regionally and globally, says its managing director
Singapore
BANGLADESH'S largest independent energy producer Summit Power Group is aiming to list on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) by next year, a move that will provide one of the avenues for its growth.
Said Summit Power International (SPI) managing director Ayesha Aziz Khan
