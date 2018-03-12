You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Bank of Singapore's Derrick Tan to also head Hong Kong branch

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 3:10 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

BankofSpore_Derrick_Tan.jpg
Mr Tan will lead the overall strategy to drive Bank of Singapore's growth and presence in Greater China and North Asia with a strategic focus on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.
PHOTO: BANK OF SINGAPORE

BANK of Singapore's global market head for Greater China and North Asia, Derrick Tan, has taken on the additional role of chief executive of its Hong Kong branch since March 6, the private banking arm of OCBC Bank said on Monday.

He replaces Sermon Kwan, who will remain as senior adviser to the bank.

Mr Tan will lead the overall strategy to drive Bank of Singapore's growth and presence in Greater China and North Asia with a strategic focus on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, said Bank Of Singapore.

Mr Tan, who joined the bank in March 2010, assumed the role of global market head for Greater China and North Asia in January 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Its chief executive officer Bahren Shaari said: "With the push for deeper economic integration within the Greater Bay Area which Hong Kong is part of, Hong Kong's role will be more crucial."

"I am confident that Derrick, with his strong banking background, people leadership skills and proven management capabilities, will be able to lead our Hong Kong branch and Greater China franchise in its next phase of growth," he added.

Commenting on Mr Kwan, Mr Shaari said: "Sermon has served Bank of Singapore with great distinction over his 16 years with us, playing a critical role in building our Hong Kong branch from scratch. Under his stewardship, our Greater China franchise has expanded significantly; AUM (assets under management) has grown by more than two times in the last three years. Staff strength has increased by about 40 per cent as well."

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 Goodluck Garden sold to Qingjian for S$610m
2 Eunos Mansion sold en-bloc for S$220 million
3 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
4 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
5 Tanjong Katong bungalow market on a roll
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms to get direct access to infrastructure opportunities in Bangladesh

capitol.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening