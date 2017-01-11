You are here
Banks a bright spot in dull Singapore stock market
Citi Private Bank strategist says Singapore's banking sector is best-positioned among emerging markets to benefit from rising interest rates
THE banking sector here is the best-positioned among emerging markets to benefit from rising interest rates but apart from that and the materials sector, the Singapore stock market offers slim pickings, a top analyst said on Tuesday morning.
Ken Peng, investment
