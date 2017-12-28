Banks to go soul searching for new ways of banking

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
WHEN Aretha Franklin belts out "chain, chain, chain, chain of fools" in her classic song Chain of Fools, some listeners heard it as "change change change, change is good". With the new year just around the corner, it seems timely to indulge in this unintended optimism and ask what lies ahead for
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo