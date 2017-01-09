You are here

Banyan Tree's first Cuban resort to open for booking from Jan 15

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:56
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts on Monday announced that Dhawa Cayo Santa Maria, its first lifestyle resort in Cuba, will open for booking from Jan 15.
PHOTO: BANYAN TREE HOTELS AND RESORTS

According to the resort operator, Dhawa Cayo Santa Maria will be the first and only all-inclusive lifestyle resort with a private beach in the area of Cayo Santa Maria, a province of Villa Clara.

It has 516 rooms, five restaurants and four bars, two swimming pools, a fitness centre, Kids Club and a 545-seat theatre with complimentary daily live entertainment. It is also a 90-minute drive from Santa Clara International Airport.

Dhawa Cayo Santa Maria is the first of four hotels in Cuba by Banyan Tree and marks the group's second venture into Latin America, after two hotel openings in Mexico.

