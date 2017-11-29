You are here
LEAN ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT SCHEME
Big gains from workflow automation
Tacam Steel sees 30 per cent savings after adopting a Web-based enterprise system. And that's not all
EARLIER this year, employees of Tacam Steel - a homegrown steel door manufacturer - had to contend with a mammoth Excel spreadsheet every time a new client or project came on board. If a client wanted 2,000 steel doors made - as did Changi Airport for Terminal 4, recently - the spreadsheet would
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg