You are here
Big local law firms take spots in 2016 M&A activity tables
WongPartnership, Allen & Gledhill in top five by value of deals
Singapore
TWO of Singapore's Big Four law firms emerged among the top legal advisors in South-east Asia by value of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals sealed in 2016.
A Mergermarket report, which projected an uncertain outlook in this arena in the year ahead, noted that
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg