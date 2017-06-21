BlackGold Natural Resources requests trading halt

You are here

Monday, June 19, 2017 - 18:34
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

CATALIST-LISTED BlackGold Natural Resources has requested a trading halt for its shares.

This is in expectation of the release of an announcement, the coal mining company's chief executive officer Philip Cecil Rickard said in a release after market close on Monday.

The Singapore-based company said last Friday that it is seeking a further two-month extension to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2016, as the financial report will not be ready in time to allow for sufficient notice to shareholders prior to the AGM date.

Also on Friday, it said that it has utilised S$5.61 million of net proceeds raised from two share placements in April and May 2017.

Shares of BlackGold Natural Resources went up by 0.2 Singapore cent to 13.5 cents apiece on Monday before the request.

