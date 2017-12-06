Blumont announces three appointments to its management board

BLUMONT Group on Wednesday announced that it has appointed three individuals to its management and board, which include the redesignation of its interim chief executive officer Siaw Lu Howe to a permanent role.

Lee Boon Teck and Kek Wei Na were also named as Blumont's chief operating officer and chief financial officer respectively.

Additionally, the three new appointees have taken up positions on Blumont's board with Mr Siaw as its executive chairman, while Mr Lee and Ms Kek were both appointed executive directors.

This follows Blumont's announcement on Monday that executive directors Ng Kim Huatt and Alan Chin Yu had resigned from the board.

Mr Yu also resigned as chief financial officer on Wednesday.

Blumont shares closed flat at S$0.002.