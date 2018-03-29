You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Blumont plans S$43.8m acquisition of South-east Asian tourism firm

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 6:54 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BLUMONT Group on Thursday said it plans to buy a South-east Asian tourism and F&B business for not more than S$43.8 million, with payment to be made through a mix of cash and shares.

It said it has entered into a term sheet with an Asaro Federico for a proposed potential acquisition of all of Samadhi Retreats Pte Ltd, a Singapore-incorporated company. The investment holding company, which is also undergoing internal restructuring, is expected to hold a portfolio of businesses in South-east Asia that deal with owning, developing, and operating hotels, resorts and villas; restaurant operations; and tourism operations.

Samadhi Retreats will also have ownership and development rights to certain real estate in Malaysia and Thailand, Blumont Group said.

The purchase will be paid for with S$7 million in cash. Another estimated S$36.8 million will be paid for through the issuance of 9.2 billion shares in Blumont, at the agreed issue price of S$0.004 per share. The issue price was based on the volume weighted average price of S$0.004 per share for the past 30 calendar days up to March 28, 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Blumont said this potential acquisition will "diversify the group's current portfolio, reduce the group's reliance on its existing business and provide the company with potential additional revenue streams".

Its existing business is stated to be in the investment in transferable securities, as well as in mineral and energy resources projects. It said it also develops properties for sale.

Blumont was among the trio of penny stocks that had their shares allegedly manipulated in the infamous 2013 penny stock crash, Singapore's biggest market-rigging scandal to date.

Companies & Markets

UMS plans to buy 70% in metal alloys specialist

CapitaLand's chief digital officer resigns

Oxley finalises deal for Chevron House; net lettable area to get 20% boost

United Global unit enters JV in Australia

United Global unit enters JV in Australia

Top Glove unit buys 85% stake in medical supplies maker

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
2 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
3 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
4 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
5 Stocks to watch: Noble Group, Sasseur Reit, Sembcorp Marine
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Goldilocks says liquidation not the only option to Noble's restructuring

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening