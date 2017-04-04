You are here
Blumont's auditor makes disclaimer of opinion
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 19:34
BLUMONT Group on Tuesday said its auditor has made a disclaimer of opinion as the company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by about S$2.9 million.
The investment holding group said in response that the group will be able to raise sufficient funds for its operational requirements for the next 12 months.
