You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

BOC Aviation posts record profit of US$587m for 2017

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

ASIA'S second-biggest aircraft lessor, BOC Aviation Ltd, posted a better than expected 40 per cent rise in full-year net profit on Wednesday as it benefited from higher lease revenue and US tax cuts.

The company, which is based in Singapore but majority-owned by Bank of China, reported a record net profit of US$587 million for the 12 months ended Dec 31, up from US$418 million a year ago, as it grew its fleet.

The result was 13 per cent higher than the average estimate of US$519.5 million of 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BOC Aviation in January had said its earnings would benefit by US$88 million to US$93 million due to US tax cuts.

"Our industry continues to exhibit good health, with stable borrowing costs, robust demand for new aircraft and strong underlying airline customer profits all contributing to the aircraft operating leasing sector's growth," BOC Aviation CEO Robert Martin said in a statement.

The company's net lease yield was relatively steady at 8.4 per cent, from 8.5 per cent as at June 30 as its fleet of owned and managed aircraft grew to 318 as at Dec 31 from 284 the previous year.

The 74 jets delivered in 2017 were the most delivered by Airbus SE and Boeing Co to any aircraft operating lessor last year, BOC Aviation said.

Asian lessors are investing billions of dollars to expand in a sector that offers long-term and dollar-based revenue, underscoring the region's importance to an industry that makes up about 40 per cent of the world's airline fleet.

Analysts say a fall in aircraft leasing rates and tight returns for lessors highlight some of the challenges faced by an industry that has emerged as a significant new asset class in recent years.

The majority of BOC Aviation's aircraft are deployed with Asian airlines, with Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Indonesia's Lion Air Group among its main customers. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

BT_20180315_YMFURLA_3351293.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Furla buys Singapore operations from franchisee

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening