You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

BRC Asia appoints Teo Ser Luck as non-executive chairman

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 8:46 PM
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

STEEL prefabrication firm BRC Asia has appointed former minister Teo Ser Luck as its non-executive chairman.

Mr Teo, 49, will also be independent director of the company and a member of its audit committee. Mr Teo is currently the non-executive independent deputy chairman of Serial System Ltd and an independent director at United Engineers Limited.

BRC Asia also said in the exchange filing on Tuesday that it has appointed Xu Jiguo as an executive director of the company.

These appointments come as Sia Ling Ling, Lim Siak Meng, Lau Eng Tiong and Foo Sey Liang resigned as directors of the company.

The appointments and resignations all take effect from Nov 28.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SinoCloud signs convertible bond agreements with two separate investors

Accrelist offsets outstanding loans to Jubilee against its entitlement for rights and warrants issue

Perennial China Investments incorporates fellow subsidiary

ETC starts lawsuit against majority shareholder and two companies

CapitaLand, CRCT in 49:51 tie-up to buy Rock Square mall in Guangzhou for 3.36b renminbi

Lian Beng subsidiary bags S$136.8m contract for proposed development at Potong Pasir

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

gst.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Giant block trade made in coal miner Geo Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening