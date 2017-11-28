BRC Asia appoints Teo Ser Luck as non-executive chairman

STEEL prefabrication firm BRC Asia has appointed former minister Teo Ser Luck as its non-executive chairman.

Mr Teo, 49, will also be independent director of the company and a member of its audit committee. Mr Teo is currently the non-executive independent deputy chairman of Serial System Ltd and an independent director at United Engineers Limited.

BRC Asia also said in the exchange filing on Tuesday that it has appointed Xu Jiguo as an executive director of the company.

These appointments come as Sia Ling Ling, Lim Siak Meng, Lau Eng Tiong and Foo Sey Liang resigned as directors of the company.

The appointments and resignations all take effect from Nov 28.