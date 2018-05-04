You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

BreadTalk Q1 net profit plummets 89% on absence of divestment gain

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 7:55 PM
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

THE absence of a one-time divestment gain dented results for BreadTalk Group in its first quarter.

Net profit plunged 89.1 per cent to S$10.8 million from the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday evening.

BreadTalk had in the first quarter of 2017 recognised S$9.3 million in capital gain from the sale of its investment in TripleOne Somerset.

In the first quarter of this year, it also brought forward the early closure of eight bakery outlets in China and one food atrium outlet in Hangzhou.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the three months ended March 31, revenue crept up 0.5 per cent to S$147.7 million from the year-ago period as the group cautiously restarted outlet expansion after two years of consolidation.

Earnings per share dropped to 0.42 Singapore cent from 3.84 Singapore cents in the previous year.

BreadTalk said it will stay focused on deepening the penetration of existing markets, and leverage its regional platform to bring more new food concepts and brands into its portfolio to drive growth.

"The management team continues to reiterate our commitment to build a strong foundation for the next leg of growth for the company so that it will be sustainable in the long term," it said.

"We expect short-term earnings volatility as certain capital and operating expenditures will need to be incurred and invested to realise our medium- to long-term goals."

Companies & Markets

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels' Q1 profit doubles to £26m

Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year

Broker's take: RHB revises call on BreadTalk to 'neutral' on weaker than expected Q1 results

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, BreadTalk, StarHub, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Raffles United

Raffles United assisting with CAD probe

Great Eastern's Q1 profit grows 68% on contributions from Singapore insurance business

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
5 Brokers' take: Analysts maintain 'buy' on CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

May 4, 2018
Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year

May 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, BreadTalk, StarHub, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Raffles United

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening