You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to take Taiwan's Wu Pao Chun bakeries into China, Hong Kong, Singapore

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 7:52 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

BREADTALK Group has entered into a joint venture agreement with Taiwanese baker Wu Pao Chun Food to operate the Wu Pao Chun line of bakeries in China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The joint venture will be a master franchisee of Wu Pao Chun and operate the bakeries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. In Shanghai, where the first bakery will open later this year, BreadTalk will hold an 80 per cent stake in the joint venture while Wu Pao Chun Food will hold the remaining 20 per cent. In the other three cities, Wu Pao Chun Food will have an option to participate in shareholding of up to 40 per cent.

Joint venture agreements for Singapore and Hong Kong will also be signed soon, with BreadTalk taking an 80 per cent stake in the Singapore portion of the business.

Wu Pao Chun, which is named after its founder, operates three flagship stores in the Taiwanese cities of Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung. Its top products include its "Taiwan Longan with Red Wine" and "Taiwan Litchi Rose Champion" breads.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Henry Chu, group chief executive of BreadTalk, an operator of bakeries and restaurants, said: "We are excited to partner Wu Pao Chun Bakery and leverage on our management expertise to value-add to this world renowned brand. With our experience in business development and versatility in bringing the best out of our partner brands, we hope to deliver the much acclaimed bakery experience to our consumers to China, Hong Kong and Singapore."

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro to gain from Grab-Uber deal, likely rail-fare hike: Maybank Kim Eng
2 Goodluck Garden sold to Qingjian for S$610m
3 Eunos Mansion sold en-bloc for S$220 million
4 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
5 Bank of Singapore hires Anthony Simcic as managing director of international team
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's stake in Capitol Singapore for S$129.6m in cash

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

BP_Noble_120318_33.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble fails to make coupon payment on March 9; to sell vessel for US$24m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening