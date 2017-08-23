Breather for market after five-day slide

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
SOME respite from Korean tensions and momentum from positive overnight markets in the United States helped the Singapore stock market to arrest a five-session decline on Tuesday.
The Straits Times Index (STI) climbed 0.52 per cent, or 16.8 points, to close at 3,263.79. Gainers outnumbered
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal