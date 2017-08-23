Brokers' take

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore Reits | Neutral
OCBC Investment Research, August 22
All the 24 S-Reits under our coverage reported Q2 FY17 results which came in within our expectations. On average, DPU (distribution per unit) growth was flat on a year-on-year basis, which was a
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal