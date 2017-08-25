Brokers' take

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Keppel Corp | Buy
Target price: S$7.60
Aug 24 close: S$6.36
DBS Group Research, Aug 24
Keppel has secured two LNG-fuelled containership contracts worth over US$400 million (approximately S$550 million) in total from Honolulu-based Pasha Hawaii.
