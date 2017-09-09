Brokers' take

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
CapitaLand > Buy
OCBC Research, Sept 8
Sept 8 close: S$3.70
Target price: S$4.13
CAPITALAND reports that it is investing about S$300m in Indonesia, South-east Asia's largest economy. The group's first integrated development in the country, The
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal